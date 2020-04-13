Global  

Four Years Ago Kobe Bryant Put on a Show in His Final Game

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:52s - Published
On this day in 2016, Kobe Bryant finished his NBA career as only he could: with 60 points and the game-winner.Watch the video above to relive Mamba's last game.Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere.

