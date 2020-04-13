This Day in History:
Tiger Woods Wins the Masters
Tournament for the First Time April 13, 1997 The 21-year-old won the
tournament by a record-setting 12 strokes.
Woods had debuted at
the Masters only two years before.
He was the youngest player
ever to win the tournament.
His performance at the Masters was also
the greatest of any golfer in a century.
Woods would be ranked
number one in the world by June.
He would eventually go on a winning streak
that would tie the second-longest in PGA history.
His most recent major win
was again at the Masters in 2019.