George Stephanopoulos Has CoronaVirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Politico reports that ABC commentator George Stephanopoulos has coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos made the announcement on Monday.

He is the latest high-profile broadcast journalist to become infected with the disease.

Stephanopoulos suggested he likely contracted Covid-19 from his wife, actress and comedian Ali Wentworth.

Wentworth revealed she had tested positive earlier this month.

Stephanopoulos said he's “basically asymptomatic.” He claims he's “feeling great” despite the diagnosis.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said.

