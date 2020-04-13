Global  

What you need to know: April 13

What you need to know: April 13

What you need to know: April 13

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on April 13.

What you need to know: April 13

The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our area... in placer county 123 cases... yuba 15 confirmed cases..

Sutter 22 confirmed cases colusa 3 confirmed cases plumas 3 confirmed cases remembers these are just confirmed cases in our area... that means patients have tested positive to the virus..

We will continue to follow these numbers throughout the morning..

### welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

May first...that's the date president trump wants to re-open the u-s economy and get people back to work.

But health experts warn without more aggressive testing the country may not be ready.

America's top infectious disease expert says life could start looking normal again, in november.

A senior treasury department representative says tens of millions of americans will get coronavirus relief payments by this wednesday.

The first payments started being deposited friday night..

Several days ahead of schedule.

The trump administration has told congress the first payments would be to people who filed tax returns in 2019 or 2018 and received funds via direct deposit.

Paper checks should go out starting in early may.

## new overnight- one woman is dead, and four people are in the hospital... after the c-h-p says a sacramento man crashed their truck crashed into an oroville canal into the thermolito dam canal the chp says the driver and a passenger in the front seat were able to escape the wreck... and emergency crews on the scene rescued two children from backseat both with major injuries..

The driver is facing charges of felony driving under the influence ### a redding man is behind bars this morning... after police say he stabbed and killed his own mother..

Redding police say it happened friday in the 1100 block of edgewood drive.

Officers they arrested*thi* man -- 23 year old nicholas mackenzie of redding medics transported the victim -- 68 year old joan mackenzie to a local hospital where she later died..

Nicholas is now in the shasta county jail charged with murder.

### adminstrators at oak river rehab and nursing facility in anderson say the facility is limiting those with access to only staff and local vendors.

Vistors are not allowed.

Adminsitrators say all employees are screened and must have their temperatures taken.

They also*no one there has coronavirus but if that were to change the facility has a wing in the building where the person would be placed and receive special medical care happening today - the community action agency of butte county is holding its latest drive through food giveaway in oroville.

Today's giveaway will be at the oroville new life church - thats at 9-6-5 grand avenue.

It runs from 9 am to noon.

Volunteers wear masks and gloves and put the food inside your car without having to make contact with the driver.### a local bus service is now offering free bus fares to its passengers.

All of this is paid by the coronavirus aid act.

Its an effort to ease finanicial worries for passengers impacted the coronavirus.

Passengers will be required to enter from the back door of the bus..

Members from the b- line say they are making an effort to sanitize all their vehicles every evening.

As well as cleaning handrails that might be frequently touched.




