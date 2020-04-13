Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 week ago Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix 1. Amy Schumer received $13 million for her hourlong “The Leather Special.” 2. Ellen DeGeneres made $20 to $25 million for “Relatable” in 2018. 3. Dave Chapelle reeled in $60 million for a three-special deal. 4. Chris Rock signed a two-special deal worth $40 million. 5. Jerry Seinfeld struck a $100 million deal for his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and two stand-up specials. 0

