Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix

Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix

Six Comedians Making Good Money On Netflix

1.

Amy Schumer received $13 million for her hourlong “The Leather Special.” 2.

Ellen DeGeneres made $20 to $25 million for “Relatable” in 2018.

3.

Dave Chapelle reeled in $60 million for a three-special deal.

4.

Chris Rock signed a two-special deal worth $40 million.

5.

Jerry Seinfeld struck a $100 million deal for his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and two stand-up specials.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.