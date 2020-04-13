Coronavirus in numbers: UK passes 11,000 deaths

Fresh Mouthed Marie 😘 RT @brat2381: Red state numbers are going to be brutal 😭 Missouri now reporting more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 with 109 deaths https://… 16 hours ago

One News Page Coronavirus in numbers: UK passes the 10,000 deaths mark: https://t.co/RZaMWfWVWM #Coronavirus 20 hours ago

Bulldog66 #StayAtHome Spain coronavirus death toll passes 16,000 - but health chiefs welcome slowdown in numbers https://t.co/l5hYo6qVxm @DVATW 1 day ago

Neil James Weekes RT @DrSpock_Brexit: UK death toll passes 10K as 657 die in England alone in 24hrs Sunday figures are always low & then rise up again on T… 1 day ago

Dr.Spock Brexiteer UK death toll passes 10K as 657 die in England alone in 24hrs Sunday figures are always low & then rise up again… https://t.co/PRLw5b6qBI 1 day ago

Ernst Nordholt Spain coronavirus death toll passes 16000 - but health chiefs welcome slowdown in numbers - https://t.co/pnvOSYoq3S #GoogleAlerts 1 day ago

ZAQS World News Spain coronavirus death toll passes 16,000 - but health chiefs welcome slowdown in numbers -- SPAIN's coronavirus d… https://t.co/eNha4bb6sV 1 day ago