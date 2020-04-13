Supporting Local Musicians through the Pandemic

With everyone staying at home and businesses shut down, local musicians have had to cancel their gigs... but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost!

Matt Anton, Owner of ACA Music & Entertainment, joins us to share what life has been like for musical artists during this time and how they’re still staying busy with music while staying healthy.

He explains how we can support local musicians during this time and after we get through this together.

ACA Music & Entertainment is still booking for 2021!

For more information, head to ACAEntertainment.com.