Transforming Your Garage, Patio and Porch Flooring

We often look for home remodel inspiration in the kitchen or bathroom, but your garage floor needs a little love too!

Sprucing up your garage, porch, or patio with a decorative and protective coating can transform the look and feel of your house.

And the best part is, it can be done in just one day!

Jason Mensch with Fortress Floors joins us to explain what their services include and how they get the job done.

Fortress Floors is offering a discounted square footage price for those who book an estimate and mention they saw them on The Morning Blend!

For more information, give them a call at 920-287-3889 or visit their website at FortressFloors.com.