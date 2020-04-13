Ricky Tomlinson records Ken Dodd tune from the bath to pay tribute to NHS

Sir Ken Dodd’s signature tune Happiness has been re-recorded by Ricky Tomlinson, Glenda Jackson and NHS workers as a “tribute” to the health service.

The much-loved star, famous for his epic stand-up shows and his tickling sticks, died aged 90 in 2018.

Before he died he praised the care he received from the “marvellous” NHS, saying “it all makes me cry with gratitude”.

Now his 1964 single has been re-recorded with the chorus rewritten and Royle Family star Tomlinson filmed singing in his bath.