Woman Accuses Joe Biden Of Sexual Assault

Last Month, Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked for him in the 1990's.

The woman, Tara Reade, previously claimed Biden harassed her.

Reade said Biden penetrated her with his fingers under her skirt when she brought him a gym bag in spring 1993.

At the time, she was a staff assistant in his office on Capitol Hill.

NBC News spoke with Reade multiple times and spoke with five people Reade claims she told of the assault.