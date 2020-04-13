Boris Johnson Tests Negative for
COVID-19 After Hospital Release Johnson was discharged from
St.
Thomas' Hospital on Sunday.
On Monday, the U.K. Prime Minister's
spokesman, James Slack, confirmed
the negative test result.
Slack added that Johnson would
"not [be] immediately returning to work." Instead, he will be staying at Chequers,
the Prime Minister's country house.
After his release, Johnson posted
a video message to Twitter.
His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also
expressed her gratitude to the
hospital and its staff.