Boris Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Hospital Release Johnson was discharged from St.

Thomas' Hospital on Sunday.

On Monday, the U.K. Prime Minister's spokesman, James Slack, confirmed the negative test result.

Slack added that Johnson would "not [be] immediately returning to work." Instead, he will be staying at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country house.

After his release, Johnson posted a video message to Twitter.

His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also expressed her gratitude to the hospital and its staff.

