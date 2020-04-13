Global  

Los Angeles couple create Easter egg hunt for their excitable pooches

This couple living in Los Angeles, California, created their own Easter egg hunt for their dogs as they don't have any kids.

Nancy and Jakob scatter mini bones across their backyard before letting their dogs, Bandy and Juno, search for their treats on April 12.

Nancy, the filmer, told Newsflare: "My husband and I had an Easter egg hunt for our two dogs.

We placed mini bones around the backyard for them to find them.

"Bandy is a rescue, so I’m unsure what breed she is and Juno is an Australian Cattle and golden retriever mix.

Bandy is 4 and Juno is 3."

