U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Cases Via Teleconferences

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments via teleconference in May.

According to Reuters, one of those cases includes disclosing President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records.

Another case includes Electoral College electors’ ability to break pledges to support candidates who win their state’s popular vote.

Court spokesman said justice and lawyers arguing the cases will participate remotely.

The court said: “The court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media.”

