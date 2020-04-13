Ryan Reynolds Takes A Jab At Hugh Jackman Again Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 hour ago Ryan Reynolds Takes A Jab At Hugh Jackman Again Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reignited their Twitter feud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackman posted a loving message to his wife on Twitter for their 24th wedding anniversary. According to CNN, Reynolds responded: “Hang in there, Deb.” In 2018, Reynolds created a fake ad about Jackman and Jackman let his dog poop on a photo of Reynolds.The two called a “truce” and posted a photo of them shaking hands but that has obviously ended. 0

