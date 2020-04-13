Global  

Woman Thanks Healthcare Workers for Their Care After Recovering from Coronavirus

This woman came back home after recovering from coronavirus.

She thanked the healthcare workers for their care and support they provided to her on her way to recovery.

She also got her toddler daughter to repeat after her to thank them.

