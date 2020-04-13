Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge The H-O-R-S-E Challenge was broadcast by ESPN on Sunday night.

Former NBA star Chauncey Billups defeated NBA All-Star Trae Young in the first game.

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz took down WNBA legend Tamika Catchings in the second game.

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls defeated NBA alum Paul Pierce in the third matchup.

Finally, WNBA star Allie Quigley upset NBA great Chris Paul in the final matchup of the evening.

Each of the players took place in the competition from their respective home courts.

State Farm plans to donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

The semifinals and championship will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.