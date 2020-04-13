Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge The H-O-R-S-E Challenge was broadcast by ESPN on Sunday night.

Former NBA star Chauncey Billups defeated NBA All-Star Trae Young in the first game.

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz took down WNBA legend Tamika Catchings in the second game.

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls defeated NBA alum Paul Pierce in the third matchup.

Finally, WNBA star Allie Quigley upset NBA great Chris Paul in the final matchup of the evening.

Each of the players took place in the competition from their respective home courts.

State Farm plans to donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

The semifinals and championship will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.

EST on ESPN.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.