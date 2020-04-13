Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley
and Zach LaVine Advance in NBA
H-O-R-S-E Challenge The H-O-R-S-E Challenge was broadcast by ESPN on Sunday night.
Former NBA star Chauncey Billups defeated
NBA All-Star Trae Young in the first game.
Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz took down WNBA
legend Tamika Catchings in the second game.
Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls defeated
NBA alum Paul Pierce in the third matchup.
Finally, WNBA star Allie Quigley upset NBA great Chris Paul in the final matchup of the evening.
Each of the players took place
in the competition from their
respective home courts.
State Farm plans to donate more than
$200,000 on behalf of the participants to
charities focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
The semifinals and championship will take place
on Thursday, April 16, from 7-9 p.m.
EST on ESPN.