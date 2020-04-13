Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine.

DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of the White House coronavirus task force.

He has often contradicted Trump's statements concerning COVID-19.

Reports of tensions between the president and Fauci have circulated.

The tweet followed a CNN interview in which Fauci conceded that "logically," if US efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 had begun earlier, less deaths would have occurred.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN Trump's retweet contained his own message.

President Trump, Twitter The White House has not issued comment on Trump's retweet.