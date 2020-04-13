Trump Retweets
Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump
retweeted the message, which included the
hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former
Republican congressional candidate,
DeAnna Lorraine.
DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of
the most well known faces of the
White House coronavirus task force.
He has often contradicted Trump's statements
concerning COVID-19.
Reports of tensions
between the president and Fauci have circulated.
The tweet followed a CNN interview
in which Fauci conceded that "logically,"
if US efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19
had begun earlier, less deaths would have occurred.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via CNN Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via CNN Trump's retweet
contained his own message.
President Trump, Twitter The White House has not issued comment on Trump's retweet.