Amazon Announces It Will Not Accept Any New Grocery Delivery Customers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago Amazon Announces It Will Not Accept Any New Grocery Delivery Customers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With a spike in orders amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s grocery delivery services will not accept any new customers. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

