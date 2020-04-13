Tornadoes Rip Through the South
Leaving at Least 18 Dead Several southern states were hit by
the deadly storm system on Sunday.
Fox senior meteorologist
Janice Dean At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, according
to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
At least six have been reported dead
in Georgia, according to FOX5.
One person was killed in Arkansas after a tree fell
on their home, according to the Jefferson Country
Department of Emergency Management.
Alabama, Louisiana and
Mississippi have all declared
states of emergency.
Nearly one million people were left
without power after the storms.