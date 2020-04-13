Global  

Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead Several southern states were hit by the deadly storm system on Sunday.

Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

At least six have been reported dead in Georgia, according to FOX5.

One person was killed in Arkansas after a tree fell on their home, according to the Jefferson Country Department of Emergency Management.

Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have all declared states of emergency.

Shane Smiley, Louisiana, to 'Monroe News-Star' Shane Smiley, Louisiana, to 'Monroe News-Star' Nearly one million people were left without power after the storms.

