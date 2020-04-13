Global  

Get to know Tay Keith, the hit-making producer behind songs like "Sicko Mode" and "Look Alive"

Tay Keith has produced chart-topping hits and worked with some of the biggest artists in the world including Beyoncé, Drake and Travis Scott, all by the age of 23.

Get an inside look at the Grammy-nominated artist's life in this episode of In the Know Profiles.

