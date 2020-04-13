Global  

Easter storms leave behind damage in north Mississippi

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
April 13, 2020
New video into our newsroom from one of the hardest hit areas in our area noxubee county this is a home off highway 45 in noxubee county between brooksville and macon..

As you can see tarps are placed over the home and trees appear to be slit and laying on a structure..

No crews were at the scene this morning..

County 4 electric did confirm they are working to restore power in the area..

V according to 4 county electric there are about 19 damage power poles on diamond seed road..

This is video from the brooksville area over in montgomery county, gerald topps of winona sent us these pictures into our newsroom a huge tree toppled onto his car in his drive way.

Power is now back on in new albany..

After being out for several hours overnight... several trees down are down throughout town and in parts of union county - as a result of strong winds... a viewer sent us this storm damage from ingomar a tree down in front of a school in union county in booneville - a viewer sent these photos of severe storm damage from a viewer... lori jones says these photos were taken on county road 50--51.... the oxford police department tweeted photos of damage... several roads are impassable because trees are blocking them... oxford police are asking you to avoid sisk avenue and leighton road... also in oxford... this tree is down in front of the ato fraternity house... the person that posted this tweet wrote university police are working their way through campus... we can expect more reports of damage... if any... from the ole miss campus later today... governor tate




