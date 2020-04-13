Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency The president is determined to open up the economy as soon as possible next month, according to multiple sources.

Senior administration official, via NBC News National social distancing guidelines are set to expire April 30, but many advisors have warned the president about lifting the order too quickly.

President Trump said over the weekend that the decision will be the "toughest" decision of his administration to date.

The decision will not be solely up to the president, and he will need to rely heavily on state and local officials.

According to Trump, the final call "will be based on a lot of facts and instincts." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he envisioned a "rolling re-entry." Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN