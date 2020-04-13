Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency

Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency

Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency

Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency The president is determined to open up the economy as soon as possible next month, according to multiple sources.

Senior administration official, via NBC News National social distancing guidelines are set to expire April 30, but many advisors have warned the president about lifting the order too quickly.

President Trump said over the weekend that the decision will be the "toughest" decision of his administration to date.

The decision will not be solely up to the president, and he will need to rely heavily on state and local officials.

According to Trump, the final call "will be based on a lot of facts and instincts." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he envisioned a "rolling re-entry." Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News President Trump says he hopes to restart the U.S. economy in May; top medical experts warn a return to "normal" may… https://t.co/CHIAMEL1sc 3 hours ago

alexeiorlov

Alexei Orlov Trump wants to stop the lock down He hopes this will restart the economy. We all want a return to Normalcy. But his… https://t.co/5kaz1h0yNs 1 day ago

MattyRasman

MATTY @mrbromwich @tedlieu 2/2. WHAT A BUNCH OF PARTISON BULL * FYI, TRUMP IS JUST TRYING TO BE POSITIVE. & WHENEVER T… https://t.co/lKbImv8A6l 2 days ago

can_reality

ICanSeeReality RT @can_reality: @realDonaldTrump Trump cares more about his TV ratings (and his reelection hopes) than about American lives. He will do hi… 2 days ago

can_reality

ICanSeeReality @realDonaldTrump Trump cares more about his TV ratings (and his reelection hopes) than about American lives. He wil… https://t.co/30EkuLA4pY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.