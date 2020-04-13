'Chicken King work out!' Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' while working out with his chickens Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published now 'Chicken King work out!' Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' while working out with his chickens A man in San Diego, Calfornia, recreates the Netflix series 'Tiger King,' also known as the 'Chicken King,' and shows how he maintains his 'dad's bod' while quarantined, filmed on April 3, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Chicken King work out!' Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' while working out with his chickens A man in San Diego, Calfornia, recreates the Netflix series 'Tiger King,' also known as the 'Chicken King,' and shows how he maintains his 'dad's bod' while quarantined, filmed on April 3, 2020. He hilariously uses his chickens as weights while he works out.





You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚔𝚜 | 𝚔𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚔𝚘 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚜𝚑 @crystymre @King_Geets @Arista_Raven FUCK every time someone talks about it I'm so tempted to just drop everything… https://t.co/Da9A3ZFWib 3 days ago Crystal Morency I am good in a relationship..I take care of my ,man he is my king ..he gets the big peice of chicken,bake him a pie… https://t.co/ojKe6qdGxi 3 days ago im HIM not them RT @ImKingByrd: @ohzazu Back at it, craftmatic, all I know is mathematics On the stove cooking chicken right wrist just did gymnastics Acro… 5 days ago 𝘪 ☾ i got out of bed at 1pm, went to work for 4 hours, ate 4 sweet potato fries and half a chicken tender and now i’m b… https://t.co/sHgTJPtYSJ 5 days ago