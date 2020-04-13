'Chicken King work out!' Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' while working out with his chickens

Global  

A man in San Diego, Calfornia, recreates the Netflix series 'Tiger King,' also known as the 'Chicken King,' and shows how he maintains his 'dad's bod' while quarantined, filmed on April 3, 2020.

A man in San Diego, Calfornia, recreates the Netflix series 'Tiger King,' also known as the 'Chicken King,' and shows how he maintains his 'dad's bod' while quarantined, filmed on April 3, 2020.

He hilariously uses his chickens as weights while he works out.




