FoodShare recipients to see increase in benefits

AS MORE PEOPLE APPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS, AGROWING NUMBER OF FAMILIESDON'T KNOW WHERE THEIR NEXTMEAL WILL COME FROM.

THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THOSERECEIVING FOOD SHARE BENEFITSCAN EXPECT A BIGGER BUMP OVERTHE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.SHAUNGALLAGHER EXPLAINS THE OPTIONSFOR FAMILIES.Each month, the hunger taskforce prepares 5 to 10 ofthese emergency boxes.

Butright now, because of thecoronavirus, they're alreadymade over 10 thousand.sherrietussler - director, hungertask force093050it's likenight and day.

It's a worldwe've never seen before.

.SHERRIE TUSSLER WITH THEHUNGER TASK FORCE SAYS THESEBOXES ARE FOR THOSE IN THEMOST NEED.

WHEN PEOPLE DON'THAVE ANY MONEY OR FOOD IN THEHOUSE.

.tussler093138theseboxes are temporary.

Literallya couple of days worth offood.

Where food share programis a week to a month's worthof food.

The state applied forthe maximum level of benefits..AS OF SUNDAY, 215 THOUSANDFOODSHARE RECIPIENTS ACROSSTHE STATE SHOULD SEE A BUMP INTHEIR BENEFITS.(insertgraphic) ALL INDIVIDUALS INTHE PROGRAM WILL NOW GET THEMAXIMUM OF 194 DOLLARS AMONTH.

THAT AMOUNT GOES UPFROM THERE DEPENDING ON THESIZE OF YOUR FAMILY.

.tussler093150it's really important torealize that before or maybebefore the food share programdidn't seem like it was allthat much, it's really goignto be your ticket to foodbuying power in the future.

.THE HUNGER TASK FORCE SAYSTHEY'LL CONTINUE MAKING THESEEMERGENCY BOXES.

BUT SHERRIEENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLYFOR FOOD SHARE IF THEY'RE INNEED.

.tussler093334theseboxes of food are significantbut they're not nearly assignificant as applying forfood share and going togrocery store.

--butt to--093352these are emergencyboxes.

This means you're in acrisis.

If you needsupplemental food, food shareis the way to go..WE'VE POSTEDLINKS TO FIND FOOD PANTRIESNEAR YOUR HOME AND TO SEE IFYOU QUALIFY FOR FOODSHAREBENEFITS ON OUR WEBSITE.

JUSTLOOK FOR THIS STORY AT TMJ4.COMIN MILWAUKEE, SG, TMJ-4 NEWS.