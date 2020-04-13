London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published now London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday The stations and streets of London remain empty on bank holiday Monday, as the Government urges the public to remain inside despite good weather to help stop the spread of coronavirus. 0

