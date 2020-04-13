Global  

George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for COVID-19 Stephanopoulos confirmed the news on Monday on 'Good Morning America.'

He said he is asymptomatic.

George Stephanopoulos, on 'GMA' Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, also tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago.

Wentworth said she had "never been sicker." Ali Wentworth, via Instagram Stephanopoulos had been caring for Wentworth as she self-isolated in a separate room of their home.

