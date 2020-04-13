Be ... dry weather ... of the ... thanks alyssa calling all kentucky based visual artists and writers ... express or graded use of ... fear has anyone ... mentioned that you were physically shut down due to the virus ... other detail that you understan much but when ... i love it more about ... reopening in 2010.

Dr. then shut down for an extended period of time ... .

I'm not a nonprofit organization ... .

We rely heavily on ... litigation with ... i'm been a huge adjustment for isomer really trying ... the social media content ... they connected to a patron ... .

I'm one way and ... throughout the digital commission ... we are ... in the process of accepting commissions right now and i wanted something real really ... .

In march, which was our gallery hot exhibition for ... and i'm ... so were really trying ... to promote and community and are in a commonwealth collective and we want people to artwork and poetry that align with gov.

Bashir cost ... what you talk about ... the difficulty that it's present you guys because everybody there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding ... this virus ... , how has it affected you guys and how important is it ... for.

That's a ... you guys ... your mission ... on the lake and wanted ... to be a transition ... and ... not being weary is ... really hard on all of her working from home and so everything that we are ... trying to engage with her patrons with is ... our things that we can do virtually ... and i think you to do ... that were keeping her headsets and i'm on the way the safety of her patrons and i'm about to ... artists are watching are the writers can make all the ... .

They are at home right now creating an ... making art and doing things ... i'm ... media ... gramercy back on and they can submit ... artwork to me and i my email actually on flyer ... when things ... submit this earlier this morning ... of ... because of this virus.

We seem kind of this ... renaissance of our ... in the digital way ... talk about what that kind of is meant ... to ... i guess the art community because "the people sharing the child to me wouldn't know they had ... refreshing right now and i ... actually ... work to an actual activation because the mission would a lot ... and come right out.

I'm ... a little bit more permanently people to get their artwork out there because the video is not going anywhere ... .

You should be up on her facebook page.

I'm and ... i can be there ... for maybe even more people to be able to use than who could have ... commented that the leader the ... artist ... great for me to get my workout ... so people you ... taking the time to talk to us this morning ... to appreciate all your efforts to ... reading ... is right ... i like seeing it because ... artists are hit ... and impact analysis as well you know ... research ... your mentioning the ... and finding you ... unique ways to trade that are so ... her example last week, the symphony ... performing ... utopias visually and i just get so cool to see all these talents ... don't manage to to come to the front ... of despite condenser ... creative ... craziness and it is a total post everything for you want to get contact