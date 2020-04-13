This house repellent uses ultrasonic waves to keep rodents and critters out

Sometimes the hardest thing about cleaning your space is making sure it stays clean.

But even if your cleaning routine is spick and span, every now and then you can come across uninvited guests that you want to keep out.

The Ultrasonic Pest Repeller uses an ultrasonic wave as a warning to mice, spiders and other unwanted creatures.

And even if you have small pets, it won’t do them any harm.

Plus, this pest repeller set comes in a pack of six, giving you the option to use one in every room of your home.

Not to mention, installation is as easy as plugging it into any wall outlet.

It has four stars on Wish, where 567 customers have rated the product