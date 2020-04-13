Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This house repellent uses ultrasonic waves to keep rodents and critters out

This house repellent uses ultrasonic waves to keep rodents and critters out

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published
This house repellent uses ultrasonic waves to keep rodents and critters out

This house repellent uses ultrasonic waves to keep rodents and critters out

Sometimes the hardest thing about cleaning your space is making sure it stays clean.

But even if your cleaning routine is spick and span, every now and then you can come across uninvited guests that you want to keep out.

The Ultrasonic Pest Repeller uses an ultrasonic wave as a warning to mice, spiders and other unwanted creatures.

And even if you have small pets, it won’t do them any harm.

Plus, this pest repeller set comes in a pack of six, giving you the option to use one in every room of your home.

Not to mention, installation is as easy as plugging it into any wall outlet.

It has four stars on Wish, where 567 customers have rated the product

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.