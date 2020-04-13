Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic The royal made the comments as he was announced as a patron for National Emergencies Trust, where he praised Britain's resolve in the face of a "crisis".

Prince William said: Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: The National Emergencies Trust has so far helped hundreds of food banks and distribution services, which provide medicines and essential goods to the community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rocketnews1

Rocketnews Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic - Herald-Mail Media Prince Will… https://t.co/AlcqYLUfPo 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/BjuDZDQYHA 5 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/BjuDZDQYHA 5 hours ago

VinaLovesmoldy

viena RT @CrownPandora: The Duke of Cambridge, first Patron of the National Emergencies Trust video-called members of grassroots charities to dis… 9 hours ago

CrownPandora

Crown Pandora 👑 The Duke of Cambridge, first Patron of the National Emergencies Trust video-called members of grassroots charities… https://t.co/gvbulNCn7w 11 hours ago

Pairsonnalites

Stigmabase | ORG Fighting Stigma : Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic: Prince Willia… https://t.co/rHmijSxfa0 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.