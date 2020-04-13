Prince William praised Britain's community spirit amidst the coronavirus pandemic The royal made the comments as he was announced as a patron for National Emergencies Trust, where he praised Britain's resolve in the face of a "crisis".

Prince William said: Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: Whilst Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added: The National Emergencies Trust has so far helped hundreds of food banks and distribution services, which provide medicines and essential goods to the community.