Ryan Reynolds reignites funny feud with Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds joked Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as the actress and her husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.

Hugh posted a sweet tribute to his "Debs", who he said he loves with "every fibre of his soul".

Hugh shared a gushing post that read: To which Ryan commented: Ryan and Hugh have had a long tongue-in-cheek fake feud, with Ryan recently branding Hugh a "fraud" and not even Australian.

Speaking to Australian's 'Today' show, he teased: