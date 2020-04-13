Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organisation: We are still learning about Covid-19

World Health Organisation: We are still learning about Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
World Health Organisation: We are still learning about Covid-19

World Health Organisation: We are still learning about Covid-19

Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says they are still learning about Covid-19, and thank the UK for their two hundred million pound commitment to the WHO.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hirdygurdy

David Hird RT @BreesAnna: However, despite the smattering of professionals and experts who have been drawing links between the BCG vaccination and mil… 3 minutes ago

BreesAnna

Anna Brees However, despite the smattering of professionals and experts who have been drawing links between the BCG vaccinatio… https://t.co/OpbIlQIoNl 13 minutes ago

jontutoring

Jon @eva41111265 @Richardwtaylors @BBCRadioWales Great. But there are MANY other Key Workers still working who haven’t… https://t.co/priiJfhBPx 1 hour ago

uriahsculder

Uriah Sculder RT @Jo_Marney: What did I tell you all? The WHO is backing the re-opening of China’s wet markets because they make a lot of money. China… 2 hours ago

Ogundijodaniel

Ogundijo daniel RT @abcnews: #ANALYSIS: World Health Organisation admits 'we are still learning' about COVID-19 https://t.co/r2ty2dQtPN 3 hours ago

Jo_Marney

Jo Marney #StayHomeSaveLives What did I tell you all? The WHO is backing the re-opening of China’s wet markets because they make a lot of mone… https://t.co/OXINPT1iZ4 4 hours ago

19Africans

Africans Youth COVID-19 Engagement Though, Scientist are still trying to study the animals that are the carriers to enable them create the vaccine and… https://t.co/svvyYGkzwS 4 hours ago

Cassy91996485

🇦🇺Trigger🇦🇺 RT @WeWonAhole: WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus looks like he belongs in Manus Island Detention Centre. https://t.co/f48Hf… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.