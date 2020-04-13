Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Science Experiments At Home For Kids

Science Experiments At Home For Kids

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Science Experiments At Home For Kids
Science Experiments At Home For Kids
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Science Experiments At Home For Kids

Together.

Experiments.

All right i'll get right to it so we have three different or different types of mark up each that we're going to use we're just going to start with a little ball point pen okay so the first one did you want to have two sheets of paper this just regular paper.

You want quit message on i'm just going to be but that and just the letter m.

Or master.

You want to make sure your lines are nice thick so just little letter that we're going put on there.

Yes what for this is your a scoop you got take more but of liquid doesn't match which just take a- at to a practical.

You want to take spoonful of but no action.

Which really really good bye the way that's number we not.

It's going to taste like soap.

Yeah and you've made your cat lose.

The next step is to take a pay.

And simply hate.

Your all right.

Your image that you create it.

So i'm just making a few little strips of my copy cat wants to my letter yeah.

Okay see that's just what.

I'm gonna take my blank piece of paper place it on top.

Okay.

Transfer.

Let me state if you guys see that.

Maybe a different type of geek would work better okay so we're going to do it again just using a different type.

I'm going to.

I thought our website at w.

W.

W.

Dot net science.

S.

T.

L.

A.

Which stands for southeast louisiana dot com or just google listing.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanaScullyMulde

Dana Katherine Scully RT @WillWWMT: Check out these cool science experiments you can try at home with the kids! #MIwx #STEMeducation https://t.co/OMUlMsT5jK 36 minutes ago

JoyfulNandini

SNR RT @NatGeoIndia: Enjoy a liquid show for the eyes! Let the kids follow these simple steps to make their own Lava Lamps and learn the scienc… 2 hours ago

NatGeoIndia

Nat Geo India Enjoy a liquid show for the eyes! Let the kids follow these simple steps to make their own Lava Lamps and learn the… https://t.co/v78t95736F 2 hours ago

MCMPrepScience

MCMPrepScience RT @ScienceSparks: Have you seen our easy ideas for science at home? https://t.co/SjHRMNbhMw 3 hours ago

mlulla

Manju Lulla RT @bmsnews: There’s a new twist to Take Your Child to Work Day this year. Many of us are working from home & our children are our new co-w… 4 hours ago

AaronAldamaRE

Aaron Aldama To help children learn (and stave off boredom) while classes have been indefinitely suspended, Dyson has created a… https://t.co/8Tt8i85QvE 6 hours ago

CHSRene

Rene' Ledford RT @JaxOmbuddy: Below are 37 of the best science projects for kids to try. https://t.co/eRcuy1FpoC 7 hours ago

WillWWMT

Meteorologist Will Haenni WWMT Check out these cool science experiments you can try at home with the kids! #MIwx #STEMeducation https://t.co/OMUlMsT5jK 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.