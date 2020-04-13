Why Captive Tigers Can’t Be Reintroduced to the Wild

Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" has opened up the world's eyes to big cat ownership in America.

Outside all the headlines-generating drama, the documentary casts some light onto the big cat black market.

Dr. John Goodrich, Chief Scientist and Tiger Program Director for Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, sits down with WIRED to talk about these concerns.

Can these captive animals ever be reintroduced into the wild?