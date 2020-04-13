Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bog Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

Bog Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Bog Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

Bog Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

The executive told an interviewer that there was "nothing hidden" about the timing of his succession.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Red_Pill_QAnon

DeplorableQanon In an email to The New York Times, Iger wrote: 'A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessa… https://t.co/trwDyFBWQ6 4 hours ago

StevenLoi

Steven Loi “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek]… https://t.co/INPMc84423 12 hours ago

anandoff

Anand Kumar “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek]… https://t.co/tdlpVTTNLW 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.