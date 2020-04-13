Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police look for man who punched RTC driver

Police look for man who punched RTC driver

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Police look for man who punched RTC driver
Police are looking for a man who they say punched and RTC driver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police look for man who punched RTC driver

R-T-C- BUS NEAR TROPICANA ANDMOJAVE...HE PUNCHED THEDRIVER...AND RAN AWAY.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIONPLEASE CALL POLICE.AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS HURT INAN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.