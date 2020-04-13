Obama: Dreamers 'Deserve Permanent Immigration Status And A Pathway To Citizenship' Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 hours ago Obama: Dreamers 'Deserve Permanent Immigration Status And A Pathway To Citizenship' Former President Barack Obama on Monday commented on the impact the coronavirus crisis is having on some undocumented workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this