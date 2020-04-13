Global  

How To Upload Your 1099-MISC to TurboTax Self-Employed

Video Credit: TurboTax - Duration: 00:59s
How To Upload Your 1099-MISC to TurboTax Self-Employed

How To Upload Your 1099-MISC to TurboTax Self-Employed

How to upload Your 1099-MISC to TurboTax Self-Employed: If you're self-employed, you can use your phone to take a pic of all of your 1099 forms and import them directly into your return with TurboTax Self-Employed on the TurboTax mobile app.

Watch this step-by-step video guide from TurboTax Support to learn how.

How To Upload Your 1099-MISC to TurboTax Self-Employed

The TurboTax mobile app makes uploading your 1099-MISC forms easy.

If you're self-employed, you can use your phone to take a photo of all of your forms and import them directly into your return.

After you tell us a bit about the kind of work you do, we'll customize your income and expenses section to your industry.

Continue through and when you get to the income section, gather your 1099-MISC forms and prep a spot to take the photos.

It works best in a well-lit area with a dark background.

When you're ready, select Snap a Photo and use your camera to take a picture of your 1099-MISC.

Once it uploads, verify that all the info is correct, and continue through.

If you have multiple 1099-MISC forms, select Yes and repeat these steps until you've got all of them entered.

For more answers to your questions, visit TurboTax.com/support




