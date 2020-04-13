CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), discussed the current health crisis on 'Fox & Friends' on Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday, the U.S. has over 557,000 reported coronavirus cases with over 22,000 deaths.

Redfield also thanked Americans for practicing social distancing.

