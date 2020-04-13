CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases
Will Soon Start to Decline Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), discussed the
current health crisis on
'Fox & Friends' on Monday.
Dr. Robert Redfield, on 'Fox & Friends' Dr. Robert Redfield, on 'Fox & Friends' According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday,
the U.S. has over 557,000 reported coronavirus
cases with over 22,000 deaths.
Dr. Robert Redfield, on 'Fox & Friends' Redfield also thanked Americans for
practicing social distancing.
Dr. Robert Redfield, on 'Fox & Friends'