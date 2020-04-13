Global  

Dangerous Lies on Netflix - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Dangerous Lies on Netflix - Official Trailer

Dangerous Lies on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Dangerous Lies starring Camila Mendes, Jessie T.

Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould!

Release Date: April 30, 2020 on Netflix Dangerous Lies is a Netflix thriller movie directed by Michael Scott, from a screenplay by David Golden.

It stars Camila Mendes, Jessie T.

Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould.

