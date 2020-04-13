Message Of Hope Phil Heller Prince Samuel

Monday morning?

Next..... another message of hope..... pastor phil helle?

And pastor prince samue?

Share some words we can all live by during this time.

That people would have faith in jesus christ and come to find him as lord and savior but also find hope in him.

This day easter is a day that represents the day that jesus came, died for us and gave us hope.

When we were hopeless and we were broken, when we were lost, he came to die for us and to rise again for us and so my prayer my message of hope for evansville is listen, we have a great savior who came for us, you can place your trust in him.

We don't have to live lives of fear and anxiety, but we can actually trust in his word.

You get in his word, you pray you spend time there and god will find his way to speak to you through that.

