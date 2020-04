Gov. Phil Murphy To Speak With White House Regarding What New Jersey Needs During Coronavirus Outbreak Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published now Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to speak with the White House on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Phil Murphy To Speak With White House Regarding What New Jersey Needs During Coronavirus Outbreak CASES IN DELAWARE, 35 PEOPLEHAVE REPORTEDLY LOST THEIRLIVES IN DELAWARE.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY PLANS TO SPEAK WITH THEWHITE HOUSE TODAY ABOUT WHATTHE STATE NEEDS TO COMBATCOVID-19.ON SATURDAY NIGHT "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER DOLLARS THESTATE DOES NOT HAVE ENOUGHVENTILATORS.THE GOVERNOR SAYS HE'LL TRYGET MORE.WE CONTINUE TO BE SHY ONALL FRONTS, AND WE ARECONSTANTLY AND PERSISTENTLYNOT JUST ASKING THE WHITEHOUSE FROM THE FEDERALSTOCKPILE, FOR MORE SUPPORT,BUT ALSO, TURNING OVER EVERYSTONE IN NEW JERSEY, AROUNDTHE COUNTRY, FRANKLY AROUNDTHE WORLD.PENNSYLVANIA MEANWHILE





