Katherine McNamara On 'Just Like James,' Her Song Supporting The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Katherine McNamara is perhaps best known for her roles as Clary Fray in Freeform's “Shadowhunters" and Mia Smoke in the CW's "Arrow." But she's also a singer and a champion of empowerment campaigns such as Girl Up and more.

BUILD sat down with McNamara to check in and talk about "Just Like James," her new song with proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

