31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296 Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:48s - Published now 31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296 Health officials announced 31 new deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County on Sunday, representing the largest number of fatalities attributed to the virus reported in a single day in the county and bringing the total number of deaths to 296.