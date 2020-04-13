Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296

31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:48s - Published
31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296

31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296

Health officials announced 31 new deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County on Sunday, representing the largest number of fatalities attributed to the virus reported in a single day in the county and bringing the total number of deaths to 296.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

31 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in L.A. County Represent Largest One-Day Fatality Increase, Raise Total to 296




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.