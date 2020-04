California Teen Launches Website to Match Volunteers With Neighbors in Need

HOUSEHOLDS IN NEED AND HE'SHOUSEHOLDS IN NEED AND HE'SNOT JUST RUNNING THE SITE HE'SHOUSEHOLDS IN NEED AND HE'SNOT JUST RUNNING THE SITE HE'SALSO RUNNING SOME OF THENOT JUST RUNNING THE SITE HE'SALSO RUNNING SOME OF THEALSO RUNNING SOME OF THEAREAS.

16 YEAR-OLD JACOBAREAS.

16 YEAR-OLD JACOBCROWDS DROVE FROM HIS HOME INCROWDS DROVE FROM HIS HOME INLONG BEACH TO CULVER CITY.

ANDSTOOD IN LINE AT A GROCERYSTOOD IN LINE AT A GROCERYSTORE.

AT A TIME WHENSTOOD IN LINE AT A GROCERYSTORE.

AT A TIME WHENOFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLESTORE.

AT A TIME WHENOFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLEOFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLEPARTICULARLY THIS WEEK TOPARTICULARLY THIS WEEK TOAVOID THE RISK AND STAY HOME.AVOID THE RISK AND STAY HOME.AN HOUR LATER.

HE'S ON HIS WAYAN HOUR LATER.

HE'S ON HIS WAYTO DELIVER 2 BAGS OF GROCERIESTO DELIVER 2 BAGS OF GROCERIESTO A VERY GRATEFUL STRANGER.