Wyoming Confirms First Coronavirus Death

The state of Wyoming reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Monday.

According to Reuters, the northwestern state is the last U.S. state to report loss of life from the outbreak.

The grim statistic marks the loss of life in all 50 U.S. states.

Wyoming has 270 confirmed cases, which is the lowest number of any state.

New York state has the most with over 195,000 cases and a death toll of 10,056.

The first U.S. coronavirus casualty was reported on Feb.

29 in Washington state.