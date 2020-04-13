Stone County restaurant prepared Easter meals

Global  

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
A Stone County restaurant affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 got back to work Sunday to make sure local families enjoyed a stress-free Easter.

- - a stone county restaurant - affected by the economic- impacts of covid-19 got back to- work sunday to make sure- local families enjoyed a- stress-free easter.

- employees and volunteers at - sawmill family restaurant - spent their saturday working- hard to prepare nearly- 50 easter feasts for the public- staples of the meals include- baked ham, cornbread- dressing and sweet potato - casserole.- those who ordered meals lined u- drive-thru style- outside the restaurant, where - thankful residents were - hand delivered to their trunks.- - "it's just kind of nice for mommas not to - have to do anything on easter - sunday except heat this stuff u- and enjoy their kids- and their husbands and their- family."

"such a tremendous blessing for them to - be doing this for the community- right now because, of course- everyone knows the- pandemic with the coronavirus - and everything and this helps - tremendously- take some pressure off from - home."

- - - and sawmill is now planning to- offer family meals to the - community three days a week




