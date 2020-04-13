Global  

Nine U.S. States To Reopen Economy

Video Credit: Wochit
Reuters reports nine states on the U.S. East and West coasts have made shocking statements.

The small collection of states have begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies.

Each one will lift the strict stay-at-home orders under assumptions that the worst had passed for covid-19.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut plan to work with Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

“Nobody has been here before, nobody has all the answers,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington said they also had reached an agreement.

Many warn that "the worst has passed" is a false claim, as resuming life may cause a second wave of illness.

