Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden For President

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Experts think the move may help unify the Democratic Party ahead of the general election in November.

Sanders, who has suspended his presidential campaign, joined Biden in an online campaign event.

Sanders cited the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for the party to come together and urged unity from the party.

Due to social distancing, Biden has been forced to move the bulk of his campaign to online events.

According to Reuters, the endorsement by Sanders gives him a much-needed jolt of energy and attention.

