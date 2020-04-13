Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Scenes of destruction across the U.S. South after more than 60 reported tornadoes left a path of ruin from Texas to the Carolinas on Sunday and Monday morning, leaving dozens dead.

The mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, assessed the damage.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MAYOR OF MONROE JAMIE MAYO, SAYING: "We've had major tornado damages here in the city of Monroe and we're out assessing the different areas and our community and there's major power lines cut down, trees that's down, also just a number of other structural damages here." Local media have reported that at least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, six in Georgia and one in Arkansas.

In Tennessee, first responders looked through the wreckage of homes outside Chattanooga.

Tornadoes in Georgia dropped trees on homes in Cartersville, 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

Residents were under strict "stay-at-home" orders by the governors of Mississippi and Louisiana due to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 55 million people from Florida to New England were in the path of the system, with National Weather Service forecasters warning of strong winds, rain and possibly more tornadoes on Monday.