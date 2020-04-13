Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people, as the deadly weather system churned up the East Coast.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tornadoes rip U.S. South, dozens killed

Scenes of destruction across the U.S. South after more than 60 reported tornadoes left a path of ruin from Texas to the Carolinas on Sunday and Monday morning, leaving dozens dead.

The mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, assessed the damage.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MAYOR OF MONROE JAMIE MAYO, SAYING: "We've had major tornado damages here in the city of Monroe and we're out assessing the different areas and our community and there's major power lines cut down, trees that's down, also just a number of other structural damages here." Local media have reported that at least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, six in Georgia and one in Arkansas.

In Tennessee, first responders looked through the wreckage of homes outside Chattanooga.

Tornadoes in Georgia dropped trees on homes in Cartersville, 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

Residents were under strict "stay-at-home" orders by the governors of Mississippi and Louisiana due to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 55 million people from Florida to New England were in the path of the system, with National Weather Service forecasters warning of strong winds, rain and possibly more tornadoes on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

raemadema

donna osullivan RT @JimLaPorta: Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather Strike Southern States https://t.co/VSwMVx83zq 4 seconds ago

JimLaPorta

James LaPorta Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather Strike Southern States https://t.co/VSwMVx83zq 25 seconds ago

joelrubin

Joel Rubin Pre-coronavirus, this likely would be the lead story of the day. Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather… https://t.co/ho2utRQaHn 2 minutes ago

LisaJadeClark1

ReinventingJadesChi, 🧢 RT @Rachel_McRea: Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather Strike Southern States https://t.co/80NLS3WsFJ 3 minutes ago

Sandeep71121431

Sandeep Choudhury RT @PromoterBoxing: Like Carona was not enough for us. Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather Strike Southern States The storm c… 4 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe Weather Strike Southern States https://t.co/80NLS3WsFJ 6 minutes ago

FWCWeather

Howard Altschule Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe #WEATHER Strike Southern States https://t.co/FjcrclJG1E #FWCWeather 9 minutes ago

tweet4mee1

Tweet4Mee Dozens Are Killed as Tornadoes and Severe #WEATHER Strike Southern States https://t.co/cEvGECXCGW #Tweet4Mee 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.