United States COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 23,000

The United States COVID-19 death toll has topped 23,000.

The U.S. has recorded more deaths from the novel coronavirus than any other country.

There was a total of over 580,000 U.S. cases as of Monday with over 1.9 million cases globally.

Deaths reported on Sunday numbered 1,513, the smallest increase since 1,309 died on April 6.

According to Reuters, the largest number of fatalities has been in New York City, with over 10,000 lives lost.